Scott County Fine Collection program brings in record $1.4 million

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The local Delinquent Fine Collection program has brought in a record amount of money to Scott County.

According to Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, the program resulted in a record haul of $1.4 million in the 2018 fiscal year.

The program primarily makes this money from drivers whose licenses have been revoked due to failure to make payments. The Scott County Attorney's office will assist these drivers to set up a monthly payment system and lay out the requirements that need to be met for the driver to renew their license.

Of the collected $1.4 million, $432,646.78 is staying with the county itself, with the remaining million going to the State of Iowa.

This is a slight increase from 2017, where the program brought in the slightly lower amount of $1.3 million.

To avoid fines, make sure to keep driving information, such as license, insurance, and registration up to date and pay any fines that may be owed to the State.