× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Golf Trainings Aids to Make You a (Hopeful) Pro

It’s John Deere Classic Week and we are celebrating with a special golf-related edition of Nailed It Or Failed It!

On Friday, July 12th, we were joined by JDC Tournament Director Clair Peterson and Birdies for Charity Director Kristy Ketcham Jackson as we tested out some of these golf training aids. These tricks include things you can find around your house – like cookies, toothpaste, toilet paper, and more! Click the videos above and below to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a look at how to make Eric's Grassy Flip Flops:

I bought some AstroTurf squares from Amazon and it turns out each square is good for one pair of flip flops. Just trace the store-bought flip flop and cut carefully. Remember, measure twice and cut once.

You'll need to carefully pop off the part of the flip flop that goes between your toes. Once that's off, you can measure where you'll need to pierce a hole in your AstroTurf...because you'll need to get the plastic toe-thingy back onto the sole.



The fine folks at Lowe's Home Improvement Center sold me the strongest adhesive glue that can be legally sold this side of Pennsylvania.

You'll want to be careful with this as it dries white.

Finally, I used a few bricks to weigh down the flip flops to ensure proper stickage. Voila! Astroturf flip flops are yours...in only about 15 minutes.

We also had a special Cocktail of the Week, provided by Jon Ketz's Concoction. Click the video below to see what he delivered to us in a golf cart!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all the work out at the course this week, Jon thought this would be the perfect time to make an Arnold Palmer!

Here's how you make an Arnold Palmer and here's what you need to make it:

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Vodka

1.5 oz. Freshly brewed iced tea

1.5 oz. Fresh lemonade

METHOD

Combine vodka, freshly brewed iced tea and fresh lemonade in a Collins glass over ice. Stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge.