Muscatine County residents may be eligible for disaster assistance after spring storms

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa -- Disaster assistance has been made available for residents in Muscatine County after the area sustained damage from severe storms and flooding.

People who were impacted by storms between March 12 and June 15 may be eligible for financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for temporary housing and small home repairs. In some cases, the assistance can help cover other needs like medical and dental expenses or replacing personal property.

Residents have until Tuesday, July 16 to apply for assistance. Click here to register for assistance or call 800-621-3362; phones are open every day between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

According to FEMA spokesperson Pamela King, after registering residents should expect a call from an inspector to set up a visit. Residents should document their damage with photos and videos and make a list of damaged belongings. Residents also need to contact their insurance agent to see if any of the damage is covered under their policy. The outcome from the insurance company, whether that be a settlement or denial, needs to be submitted as part of the FEMA registration.

Ten counties in Iowa are eligible for disaster assistance. Those counties are: Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury.