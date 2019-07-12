× ‘Lights for Liberty’ vigil planned in Moline, aims to speak out against migrant detention camps

MOLINE, Illinois — People in the Quad Cities are expected to join a nationwide effort to stand up human detention camps.

On Friday, July 12, thousands of Americans planned a vigil called “Lights for Liberty,” aimed at speaking out against conditions in migrant detention centers along the southern border. A vigil was organized near Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Place and 12th Street at 7 p.m.

A program of speakers and music was set to begin at 9 p.m., with participants lighting cell phones and candles to honor people in U.S. detention camps.

The organization is holding several other national protests across the country with the same goal. The biggest protests are planned in El Paso, Texas, Homestead, Florida, and San Diego.

ICE has mostly been silent in the face of the criticism, but President Donald Trump has spoken up in recent days, commending Border Patrol and ICE officers while downplaying the complaints.

“Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond. Many of these illegal aliens are living far better now than where they…came from, and in far safer conditions.”

CNN contributed to this report