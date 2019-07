Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC- How would you like to be in charge of more than 700 volunteers at the John Deere Classic?

It's not easy but someone's gotta do it.

Our volunteer of the day is Harvy Green, this year, marks his forty-first year volunteering at the JDC.

He is the head of the marshal's, the group that holds the quiet signs to control the crowds.

Green says the job keeps him on his toes all week. Green is a retired teacher, he worked at Geneseo High School for 35 years.