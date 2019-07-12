How local schools work with the John Deere Classic to fund their organizations

MOLINE, Illinois– From cheerleaders to choir teachers, football coaches to band kids, the John Deere Classic (JDC) is crawling with volunteers from Quad City area school districts hoping to raise money for their various programs.

Organizers employed Spectrum Concessions to sell food and drinks at stands located throughout the TPC Deere Run golf course. Various volunteer groups signed up to work the stands and receive a percentage of the profits and tip money when the tournament ends on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

One of the biggest volunteer groups is the Rock Island Music Association who oversee the Oasis, a pavilion-like area where JDC attendees congregate just off Hole #18 and near the Clubhouse. The group has nearly 200 volunteers who signed up to help during the week, according to Pete Carlin, Director of Bands for the Rock Island-Milan School District 41.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Carlin said. “We use it for scholarships for kids, provide meals for them, guests who come visit them, it offsets costs we don’t get from the district.”

Orion Music Boosters, Riverdale Football, UT Junior Panther Football and Bettendorf High School Cheerleading are all just a few of the volunteer groups at the golf tournament.

Carlin and UT Junior Panther Football Director Mike Johnson, both said their best year fundraising was in 2015 when Bill Murray played in the Wednesday pro-am.

The music association raised nearly $17,000, according to Carlin.