× Hot and Humid through the John Deere Classic weekend… Heat continues through all of next week

Another warm day it has been with the mercury expected to reach near 90 degrees later this afternoon. Fortunately, the humidity is being kept in check once again allowing the air to feel quite tolerable.

That takes us into the weekend and the rest of tournament play at the John Deere Classic. We’ll keep an eye on a few storms that are still on track to stay just to our north. Nonetheless, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out for later Saturday and Sunday, especially north of the Quad Cities.

Highs will climb a few more degrees with lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. However, head index values could peak near 100 as we add a bit more humidity in the air.

We’ll continue to see this stretch of 90 degree plus temperatures extend through all of next week with upper 90s heading into the following weekend! That may mean High Heat Warnings could be likely with heat index values over a approaching 110!

Right now, no organized rain chances exist until the weekend after next! That’s a stretch folks!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

