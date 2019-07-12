A golf tournament for people overcoming a specific type of loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- For the second year in a row, people who have experienced a specific loss were invited to come together for a day of friendly competition.

The Amputee Golf Classic, held Friday, July 12 at Palmer Hills Golf Course, is way to support those who have experienced and overcome the loss of a limb. Organizers say the event helps with rehabilitation and gives golfers a chance to have fun.

Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics hosted the event. According to the event listing on Facebook, the goal of the day is to "promote friendship, fitness, fun and rehabilitation through active participation in golf for amputees of all ages."

"So many times they go through the process and they're not able to have fun," said Stacy Powers, the area practice manager. "Today is a day where they can celebrate and come out and enjoy what they're doing."