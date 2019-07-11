The Team That Makes the Magic Happen at the JDC Every Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The John Deere Classic is a well-oiled machine and that is thanks, in part, to the six people who work year-round to make the magic happen every year.

"We start prepping the golf course on our end about five, six weeks out," explained Andrew Lehman, Assistant Tournament Director. "We have folks running around running electrical lines, phone lines, and then our first vendors get in town and it's a seven-week build for them."

The small team in the Stone House also organizes more than 2,000 volunteers, as well as the Birdies for Charity Program, which raised a record-breaking $13,455,351 in 2018 for more than 500 charities across the area.

"We prepare all year for this and tournament week goes so fast for us and you try to stop and take in the little moments and enjoy it, but we've got 156 great tour players here," Lehman explained. "We have the community's support right here in the Quad Cities. It's going to be a great week. We know that our charity numbers are going to be off the charts again and I'm really excited to see our four sponsor exemptions - the young guns who are here."

Lehman is also known for his great fashion sense. In fact, he and Tournament Director Clair Peterson are in a heated competition right now and you can vote in it by clicking here!