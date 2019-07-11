The Special Spot for Active and Retired Military at the John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a special place at TPC Deere Run, located right behind the 18th tee.

It's the Military Outpost, sponsored by Ray'z Barber Shop and Lowe's and part of the John Deere Classic's Military Appreciation Program.

All military personnel currently holding a Common Access Card (CAC), as well as those who have retired from the Armed Services and Veterans who have a valid ID card are invited to the Military Outpost for VIP golf viewing, complete with air-conditioning, an on-site chef, and non-alcoholic drinks.

"All day long at Ray'z, men are coming in and we know a large portion of them are veterans and this just seemed like the right thing to do, a way to give back," said Chris Ontiveros with Ray'z Barber Shop, who says there are plans in the works to continue this program and make it bigger and bigger.

The Military Appreciation Program also gives free admission to the military personnel who meet the qualifications above, along with one guest each day Thursday through Sunday.

"We work with John Deere and Lowe's to create a totally free environment and we can actually give them shuttle rides up to the front door of the suite," Ontiveros explained.

Last year, Ontiveros said there was one table of eight World War II Veterans who came to the tournament every day, making this event special, affordable, and accessible to all spectators.

Ray'z also donates 50 cents from every haircut towards this program every year, so to visit them - click here.