Police confirm shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A 26-year-old was treated at a local hospital with gunshot wounds in Davenport.

According to police on Thursday, July 11 around 3:16 p.m. A 26-year-old male arrived at Genesis Hospital with gunshot wounds.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and leg.

Officers went to the area they think the shooting occurred and are conducting an investigation.

WQAD will publish any updates as information becomes available.