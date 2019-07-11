× Live Blog: Teen accused of trying to open fire at North Scott Jr. High on trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A now 13-year-old boy is standing trial, charged with attempted murder after police say he tried firing a loaded gun at North Scott Junior High School.

The incident happened back in August of 2018. Previous reports indicate that Luke Andrew pointed a .22 caliber gun at a teacher and pulled the trigger.

The gun didn’t go off because Andrews forgot to take the safety off, according to arrest affidavits.

A jury was selected on Wednesday, July 10 and trial began Thursday morning.

Follow along as Ryan Jenkins live tweets from the courtroom.