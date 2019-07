Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The RIA fan of the day, or fans of the day come all the way from Perry, Iowa.

Sandy and Denny Pennington are first-time visitors to the JDC.

Denny was given tickets as a Christmas present from their kids.

A PGA tournament has always been on his bucket list.

The Penningtons are big Zach Johnson fans and were following him from hole to hole.

They say they enjoyed exploring the course but found it a bit 'hilly.'