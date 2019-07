Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Illinois -- A water tower issue in Hampton prompted village leaders to ask residents to conserve water.

According to Village Clerk Michelle Reyes, the village was experiencing tower control failures on Thursday, July 11.

Public Works was asking for people to conserve water because the pumps were "not working properly," said Reyes in a statement.

This incident was not connected to the water main break in East Moline.