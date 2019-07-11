“Breakfast With…” the volunteers at the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois – On July 11, WQAD News 8 joined forces with McDonald’s to provide some breakfast for the volunteers at the John Deere Classic.

More than 2,000 volunteers are working from morning until night at TPC Deere Run to make sure the John Deere Classic is a successful tournament.

McDonald’s franchise owner, Kevin Murphy, came out  and joined News Eight’s Madison Conner to explain why he felt he needed to give back to the tournament.

The John Deere Classic might be where magic happens, but it couldn't happen without the thousands of volunteers highlighted meet two of the thousands of volunteers out on the course everyday.

