Bettendorf man dies after being injured on a bike ride

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf man died after coming off his bike while he was riding along the road on the north side of the city.

A group of bicyclists came upon the 66-year-old man down on the south side of Forest Grove Road near the bike lane, according to a statement from Chief Keith Kimball with the Bettendorf Police Department. Officers were called to the area, just east of Eagle Ridge Road, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

The bicyclists told police that the 66-year-old man had passed their group shortly before they found him, said Chief Kimball. They all had been headed eastbound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Iowa City, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Chief Kimball said there was no indication of any vehicle being involved nor were there signs of any foul play.