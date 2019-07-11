Arconic and United Steelworkers agree to new contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- United Steelworkers have agreed to a new three-year contract with Arconic.

Union workers met to cast their votes Thursday, July 11.

The decision comes after months of tense negotiations which included a vote to allow a strike.

The company says the new deal includes annual wage increases of 3.5% and maintains or improves existing benefits.

In a statement released the same night, Arconic spokesman John Riches says the company is pleased an agreement has been reached.

The new collective bargaining agreement covers about 3400 workers at four plants including the Davenport Works facility in Riverdale.