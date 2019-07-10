× Train derailment prompts closure of Government Bridge

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A train derailment has caused the Government Bridge and Rock Island Arsenal’s Davenport Gate to close.

A Canadian Pacific train derailed on the bridge around noon Tuesday, July 9, according to a spokesperson from the Rock Island Arsenal. The train derailed on the Government Bridge near Lock and Dam 15.

During this closure, the lock is also closed to barge traffic since the swing span cannot be moved, said the spokesperson.

Canadian Pacific is bringing in a crane to put the train back on the tracks. The spokesperson said this recovery could take up to eight hours.

There was no reported leak of cargo or any hazardous materials.