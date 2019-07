× Shooting outside Moline Hy-Vee, here’s what we know

MOLINE, Illinois- Police got a call for shots fired late Wednesday, July 10 outside the Hy-Vee location near John Deere Road.

According to our team at the scene, one vehicle had bullet holes.

As far as police know no one was hurt.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene and then fled from police.

Police caught up and two suspects are in custody.

WQAD will update this story as information becomes available.