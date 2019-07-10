× Scott County Park offers new cabin option at Bald Eagle Campground

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — For people who like the outdoors but don’t want to camp in a tent or don’t have camper, there’s a new option at Scott County Park.

County leaders celebrated the opening of the park’s new Bald Eagle Loft Cabin. It is located on Bald Eagle Campground. Scott County Conservation Board Director, Roger Kean, said the project cost $300,000 and is one of many at the park designed to generate income for the Conservation Board for current and future projects, such as the West Lake restoration project.

“We had an additional $1.3 million that were given to the Conservation Board to be used over a five-year period for projects that were designed to generate revenue and funds for the conservation board capital fund,” he said.

Funds come from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

The cabin sleeps 10 people and is available for rent starting July 10. Reservations can be made online.

“We’re excited to see what the usage here will be,” Kean said.