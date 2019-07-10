Procession honors QC Vietnam War Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Employees of the Rock Island Arsenal honored one of their own Tuesday, July 9th.

A procession was held to honor Lieutenant Colonel Gerald "Joe" McCarthy -- a Vietnam War Veteran from the Quad Cities. McCarthy also worked at the Rock Island Arsenal.

He died last week at 77 years old after battling with Parkinson's Disease for nearly thirty-years.

McCarthy has received several awards including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal.

