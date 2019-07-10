× Muscatine receives Presidential Disaster Declaration

MUSCATINE- Muscatine County has been added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.

Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation extending existing proclamations of disaster emergency for flooding and severe weather that began in March. This extension allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather for an additional 30 days to Aug. 9, 2019.

This proclamation extends hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites during the duration of the disaster.

The proclamation also waives fees for issuance of replacement motor vehicle registrations cards, plates and driver licenses, additional fees for car and travel trailer lots, and waives some types of recycler licenses.

Residents in Muscatine County who were impacted by the recent flooding are now eligible to apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program, which provides aid to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses.

The federal Individual Assistance program can provide homeowners, renters, and businesses grants and low-interest loans to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance or other aid programs. Muscatine County joins nine other counties where federal Individual Assistance is available: Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can apply for federal Individual Assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week.