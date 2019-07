Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Rock Falls man accused of beating a social worker to death signed a plea deal admitting he beat social worker Pam Knight to death.

Court documents show Andrew Sucher was sentenced to 21 years in prison without parole.

Police say he attacked DCFS worker Pam Knight while she was trying to take a child into protective custody at his home in September of 2017.

A new bill In Illinois increased penalties for crimes against social workers.