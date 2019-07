Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC- The fan of the day for Wednesday, July 10 is 11-year-old Mallory Hudnall from Moline.

She spent a precious day of her school summer break out on the course with her mom Julie.

Mallory started gathering player autographs on the 9th green, snagging Brian Harman and Ryan Moore.

Mallory says she likes the quiet, individual competition of golf.