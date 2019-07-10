Illinois employment website experiencing system issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Illinois Department of Employment Security is having issues with its website.

For two days the agency's website was experiencing system problems, according to their website. The issues put a halt on processing claims and certifications as well as accessing claim information.

"We are working diligently to resolve the issue," read the statement on the website.

For those trying to access the website, the call center is available at 800-244-5631. You can also visit an office near you for general information.