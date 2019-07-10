Illinois employment website experiencing system issues

Posted 6:08 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, July 10, 2019

The Illinois Department of Employment Security is having issues with its website.

For two days the agency's website was experiencing system problems, according to their website.  The issues put a halt on processing claims and certifications as well as accessing claim information.

"We are working diligently to resolve the issue," read the statement on the website.

For those trying to access the website, the call center is available at 800-244-5631. You can also visit an office near you for general information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.