GALESBURG , Illinois -- The Salvation Army Food Pantry is looking for food donations.

The pantry needs non-perishable food items like macaroni and cheese, pasta, meal helpers, sauce and cereal.

During the month of June, about 7,080 items were distributed to 177 families in need, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

The staff said the need increased last month by about 75%.