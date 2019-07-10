Burglars break in to Morrison business, steal power tools

MORRISON, Illinois — Power tools were stolen from a business in Morrison late Sunday, July 7, according to police.

The burglary happened at Five Star Enterprises on Lincoln Road in Morrison, according to a statement by Morrison’s Chief of Police, Brian Melton. It happened between 10:10 p.m. and 10:44 p.m.

Items that were stolen included Stihl chainsaws, blowers, trimmers, and Generac portable generators, said police.

Chief Melton said they were looking for possibly three black males in connection with the burglary. The burglars were using two SUVs; the colors weren’t clear, but police said one was light and one was dark.

Police said they forced entry through a window to the back of the building.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are asked to call Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867. Information that leads to an arrest may be rewarded up to $1,000.