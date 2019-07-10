× A brief break from the heat and humidity still on track in the days ahead

Its been a scorcher of a day especially if you’ve been out and about at Pro-Am Day at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. Temperatures are just over 90 degrees with heat index values even higher. Take advantage of any shady spots if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. A Heat Advisory is in effect through this afternoon from around the immediate Quad Cities and points south. Heat index values could exceed 100 for a time during this period.

A cold front is slipping through the area as we speak, but no spark to set off any widespread showers or thunderstorms. If any coverage does develop it will take place just east of the viewing area later this afternoon.

The passage of this front will not only drop humidity levels this evening and overnight but so will the temperatures. Lows overnight are expected to drop in the middle 60s.

Both Thursday and Friday will be your week’s best with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Thursday before climbing in the mid to upper 80s on Friday. Great start for tournament play at the John Deere Classic. Skies are expected to remain bright both Saturday and Sunday with a touch more humidity and highs around 90.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

