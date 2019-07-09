× Thunderstorms possible around rush hour

A slightly warmer and more humid day as temperatures are approaching the 90 degree mark. We’re also noticing a disturbance drifting in from the west. This will set off a few showers and thunderstorms around rush hour and continue into the evening.

The last of these storms should be ending by 11 pm for areas east of the river. Otherwise, the rest of the night we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s.

That will lead to a hot but even more humid day come Wednesday with highs around 90 with heat index values near 100. I still see an isolated coverage of thunderstorms just after lunchtime mainly for areas east of the river.

Thursday is still your weekend’s best with sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s. Afterwards, temperatures start rising once again with temperatures 90 or better starting Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

