School board decides not to renew Bettendorf superintendent’s contract

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- The Bettendorf School Board decided to not renew the superintendent's contract.

According to School Board President Adam Holland, the board made the decision on Monday, July 8 as a way to keep their options open.

Superintendent Mike Raso's agreement with the Bettendorf Community School District was set to end in June of 2020. This is the second time the school board did not automatically renew the superintendent's contract.

Holland said they planned to hire a consultant to find new candidates for the position. That process is expected to take several months.

Ultimately, the board does have the option to renew Raso's contract, said Holland.