Red Cross says they have just 3 days of blood left and they desperately need help

QUAD CITIES- The Red Cross is asking for help as they say there is about three days of blood left in their storage.

With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. The call for donations comes after a difficult July Fourth week for donations when hundreds fewer blood drives were organized by volunteer hosts than a typical week, compounding a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 9-31

Iowa

Clinton

7/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

7/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic School, 312 South 4th Street

7/23/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

7/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

_______________

Lee

Donnellson

7/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pilot Grove Bank, 516 Main Street

Fort Madison

7/18/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 719 Avenue F

Keokuk

7/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 2330 Plank Road

8/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2315 S. 7th Street

Montrose

7/22/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ivor Fowler Community Center, 710 Main Street (Hwy 404)

Illinois

Carroll

Mount Carroll

7/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of God, 816 S. Clay

_______________

Henry

Cambridge

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John’s Vianney Church, 313 S West Street

Geneseo

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Geneseo First Presbyterian Church, 133 E North St

Kewanee

7/10/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.

7/12/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kewanee First United Methodist Church, 108 East Central Blvd.

7/24/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.

_______________

Lee

Dixon

7/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dixon Post House, 100 W. Second Street

7/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Rd

7/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third

8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Patricks Church, 612 Highland

_______________

Mercer

Aledo

7/16/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.

_______________

Rock Island

Moline

8/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moline Hy Vee, 750 42nd Ave Dr.

_______________

Whiteside

Morrison

7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 West Lincolnway

Rock Falls

7/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th Street

Sterling

7/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Morningside of Sterling, 2705 Avenue E

7/31/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sterling Exceptional Care Training Center, 2601 Woodlawn Road

8/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd Street

8/1/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd Street

Tampico

7/11/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 Lincoln Street, PO Box 336