× Moline to announce new chief of police at 6 p.m. Tuesday

MOLINE, Illinois — A new chief of police for Moline is expected to be announced Tuesday, July 9.

Moline’s City Administrator Lisa Kotter plannned to present her candidate to the City Council at 6 p.m. in a Special City Council meeting. The council will then have the opportunity to approve Kotter’s appointment for the position.

If approved, the chief will be officially announced right after. City leaders expect the community to be able to hear from the chief for the first time at a press conference.

In 2018, Moline’s Chief of Police John Hitchcock retired from the force after pleading guilty to an OWI charge.