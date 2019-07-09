Find interactive radar, here

Moline has a new police chief

Posted 8:29 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34PM, July 9, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois- The Moline city council confirmed Darren Gault as the Moline Chief of Police at a special council meeting Tuesday, July 9.

Gault is currently the Captain of the East Moline Police Department, where he has served in a number of positions since 1998.

Some of those positions include Lieutenant, Detective Sergeant, and Patrol Officer. From 2002 to 2005, Gault was a member of the QC Federal Gang Task Force.

Gault’s education includes a Bachelor’s Degree from Coe College and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from St. Ambrose University.

Gault is a 2017 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

