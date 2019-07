× It’s about to get hot in Rock Island: Nelly is coming to the Daiquiri Factory

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- No this isn’t just a dream, The Daiquiri Factory will be hosting Nelly, time to relive those angsty junior high days.

According to their Facebook post, The St Louis rapper will be performing on Saturday, September 28th.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m and also features the Boy Band Review.

Advertised tickets range from $40 to $75. Put on your favorite grill and Order them here!