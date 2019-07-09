× Colona Police: Hazmat called to check out white powder expelled from bag

COLONA, Illinois — A home in Colona is roped off with caution tape after a resident said she opened a bag and white powder came from it, according to police.

The bag was from a former roommate, according to a spokesperson from the Colona Police Department. Authorities were called to the 700 block of 4th Street after the resident opened the bag and said she was having trouble breathing afterward.

Hazmat was reportedly headed to the scene around 11:40 a.m., Tuesday, July 9.

Police said the resident who opened the bag has severe asthma, which could have caused the breathing issues she was experiencing.

There have been no reported injuries, said police. The powder was contained to the house and there is no danger to the public.