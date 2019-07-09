× Butterworth Dog Park opens in Moline and everywhere else to take your pup

MOLINE, Illinois– The Quad Cities has several dog parks in the area, but play dates are about to get even easier with the latest addition.

A dog park opens in downtown Moline at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at 15th Street and 8th Avenue. Butterworth Dog Park is 1.48 acres and features separated areas for large and small dogs.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset, is off-leash and there are no public restrooms. Owners must be at least 16 years-old and are required to pick up their own dog’s waste. For more dog park rules click here.

In Moline there is also the Greenvalley Dog Park, a 2 acre off-leash park at 6009 50th Avenue.

Outside of Moline there are a few other places you can take your pooch:

Rock Island: Renamed after a former park board member who wanted to open the QC’s first dog park in 1999, Eleanor Wallace Dog Park is located at 28th Street and 78th Avenue West. Donations keep the park running, according to the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department website, and is normally closed from mid-April to the Friday before Memorial Day for upkeep.

Renamed after a former park board member who wanted to open the QC’s first dog park in 1999, Eleanor Wallace Dog Park is located at Davenport: Besides Moline, Davenport is the only other city with two options. There’s an unofficial Facebook page for North Marquette Dog Park at 4411 North Marquette Street where owners share photos of their dogs after visits. Centennial Park also has a fenced-in, off-leash area at 315 South Marquette Street.

Besides Moline, Davenport is the only other city with two options. There’s an unofficial Facebook page for North Marquette Dog Park at 4411 North Marquette Street where owners share photos of their dogs after visits. Centennial Park also has a fenced-in, off-leash area at 315 South Marquette Street. Bettendorf: Crow Creek Dog Park is located at 4800 N Devils Glen Road on the North end. For extremely shy dogs, pups under 25 pounds or elderly friends, the park features a Small Park for the Old Timid and Tiny or a “SPOTT”. A little over 7 acres, Crow Creek additionally boasts public restrooms and dog drinking fountains.

Crow Creek Dog Park is located at 4800 N Devils Glen Road on the North end. For extremely shy dogs, pups under 25 pounds or elderly friends, the park features a Small Park for the Old Timid and Tiny or a “SPOTT”. A little over 7 acres, Crow Creek additionally boasts public restrooms and dog drinking fountains. Muscatine: Opening last year through grass-roots efforts, the Muscatine Community Dog Park is a first for the city on 600 South Houser Street across from Kent Stein Park. The park features three separated areas for large dogs, small dogs and timid dogs.

Did we miss any? Let us know if there are more in the area by sending us an email at ‘news@wqad.com’ with “Dog Parks” in the subject line or send us pictures of your dog for a chance to get featured on this article!