Bobby Schilling makes Iowa Congressional run official

LECLAIRE, Iowa--- Former Illinois Congressman Bobby Schilling has announced he's running for Congress again. This time in Iowa.

His son, Terry, revealed the news Monday, July 8. The Rock Island native represented the Illinois Quad Cities from 2011 to 2013 but bought land in the city back in 2015.

In April of this year, current Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack said he would not seek re-election for the second congressional district. Lobesack's already endorsed former Iowa State Senator and former Lieutenant Governor's Candidate Rita Hart. She announced she was running for Congress in May of this year.

Terry says his father's consideration for Congress does not have to do with Loebsack's decision though.