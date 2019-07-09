Barn on Family Farm in Rural Rock Island County a Total Loss after Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARSTOW, Illinois -- A barn in rural Rock Island County is a total loss, after a fire ripped through the building in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 9.

The Bohnert Jersey's farm is located off highway 92 outside Barstow, Illinois.

One of the owners, Karen Bohnert tells News 8, her father-in-law woke up to an explosion and saw the barn completely engulfed in flames. Her husband and father-in-law, rushed to the barn to try and get all the farm animals living in the barn out safely.

Bohnert says it could be until the morning, or 24 hours from now, to know if they lost any cattle in the fire, but says their number one goal is to take care of the animals.

Bohnert Jersey's family farm has eight employees and has 500 milking cows, and 500 young calves. The barn, housed roughly 180 farm animals.

Fire crews were still on scene hours later, working to put out the hot spots located throughout the barn.

No word on what caused the fire.