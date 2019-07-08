Volunteers are cleaning up Moline alongside their mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Volunteers are working to make Moline beautiful with the help of their mayor!

Volunteers armed with trash pickers and bags went near Morgan Park July 7 to pick up litter.

The cleanup event is held every Sunday at 2 p.m. as long as the weather is good.

Mayor Stephanie Acri picks a different location to clean each week.

Theres also a class of Moline High School graduates that have been coming out to help for three years.

The cleanup is just for one hour.

To check for the next location check the mayor`s Facebook page with #icleanedmoline.