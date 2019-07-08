Body found at Blackhawk Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- A body was found in Blackhawk Hotel late on Sunday, July 7th.

Davenport Police were called shortly after 10 p.m. that a body was found. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

It's unclear whether the person who died was a part of the hotel's staff or someone staying at the hotel. Hotel guests were not evacuated and police say there is no threat to the public.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.