Munchie Mondays: Snacks from Spain

MOLINE, Illinois -- "Munchie Mondays" went international on "Good Morning Quad Cities" on Monday, July 8.

This week, News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen tried some snacks... all the way from Spain! Special thanks to GMQC Producer Tory Philbin's aunt and uncle for bringing them back just for the team, while visiting with their son who lives in Spain.

On Monday, the anchors tried some ham flavored Ruffles. They're called "Sabor a Jamon."

There's also Cheetos shaped like soccer balls, also known as "Cheetos Pelotazos Futebolas."

The GMQC Team didn't only eat salty snacks; they also had some sweets, like watermelon gumballs and gummy fried eggs. Their brand name "Vidal" has its headquarters in Spain, but they also make candy in the United States.

Finally, the anchors tried some Valor Chocolate, that has almonds. Valor's packaging represents Sevillana dresses. Sevillana is a popular folk music and dance in Spain.

There was also a Tokke chocolate bar, which is similar to a Twix bar, but the team didn't get a chance to try it on the air.

