Motorcyclist dies in I-80 crash near Rapids City

RAPIDS CITY, Illinois — An Iowa man died after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 80.

The motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Michael L. Birely, was thrown from the 2007 Honda around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. He had been heading westbound at Exit 1, near Illinois Route 84 in Rapids City, when he lost control for unknown reasons.

Police said Birely was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, said an autopsy was tentatively set for Birely on Tuesday, July 9.