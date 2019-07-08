× Middle Road under construction through August between Devils Glen and Blemont

BETTENDORF, Iowa– Improvements are coming to Middle Road in Bettendorf.

Middle Road will be under construction between Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road starting on Monday, July 8 and extending through August, according to a statement from the Bettendorf Public Works Department.

Construction will take place in two phases:

First, westbound (north) lanes will be closed with all traffic moving to the eastbound (south) lanes.

The second stage will close the two eastbound lanes with traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound lanes.

Construction crews will be working on full depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction. The department said the duration of the project is dependent on weather.