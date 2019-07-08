Matthew Wolff arrives at Deere Run after whirlwind 24 hours

Posted 9:46 pm, July 8, 2019, by
  • less than 18 hours after winning the 3M Open Matthew Wolff arrives at Deere Run
  • Golf's young gun Collin Morikawa eyes JDC opportunity
  • Deere Run survives soggy spring, ready for golf's best
  • Illini standout Dylan Meyer headlines JDC monday qualifiers
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.