Jury selection expected to begin in North Scott attempted school shooting case

ELDRIDGE, Iowa--- Jury selection's expected to start Monday, July 8 in the trial of a North Scott Junior High student, accused of pulling a gun in a classroom.

The 12 year-old's facing a charge of attempted murder after the student was accused of pointing a loaded gun at a North Scott teacher's face and pulling the trigger last August. In December, the case was moved to adult court, but the student is being tried as a youthful offender.

Because the safety was on, the gun didn't fire, and the teacher was able to disarm the student.