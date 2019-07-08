JDC Preview Show- Tournament Director Clair Peterson breaks down this year’s field

Posted 9:15 pm, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16PM, July 8, 2019

Clair Peterson breaks down the 2019 field with WQAD's Kory Kuffler.  The JDC Tourney Director says he talked to both Jordan Spieth and Steve Stricker after they decided not to play at Deere Run.  Peterson admits its foolish to pick a winner as we start the week because Magic happens at the JDC.

