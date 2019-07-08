Clair Peterson breaks down the 2019 field with WQAD's Kory Kuffler. The JDC Tourney Director says he talked to both Jordan Spieth and Steve Stricker after they decided not to play at Deere Run. Peterson admits its foolish to pick a winner as we start the week because Magic happens at the JDC.
JDC Preview Show- Tournament Director Clair Peterson breaks down this year’s field
-
WQAD’s Matt Randazzo sits down with JDC Champion Michael Kim
-
BREAKFAST WITH… the Team Behind the John Deere Classic
-
Sportscast July 5, 2019
-
WHAT’S HAPPENING? How to Win a Chance to Play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am
-
JDC Preview Show – 2018 Champion Michael Kim sits down with Matt Randazzo
-
-
The Score Sunday – Moline Baseball, Jacobs Brooks, JDC Sponsor Exemption, FCA
-
Sportscast July 6, 2019
-
WQAD Sport April 15th
-
Scholarship recipients encourage QC kids to use their imagination in light of JDC
-
Tennessee man kidnapped for allegedly not paying his rent, then has his Church’s Chicken dinner stolen
-
-
Cubs investigating fan’s on-air ‘white power’ hand gesture
-
NECKER’S JEWELERS GIFT OF GIVING: Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities
-
Former Davenport Public Works Director questions city’s flood response