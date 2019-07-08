JDC Preview Show – 2018 Champion Michael Kim sits down with Matt Randazzo

2018 JDC Champion Michael Kim sat down with WQAD Sports Director Matt Randazzo during June's Media day. Kim talked about his record setting weekend last July what makes the Quad Cities so special to him.
