× Couple of thunderstorm chances during John Deere Classic week

Great looking day it has been to start the work week with plenty of sun and lower humidity. Highs today will peak around the mid 80s.

Skies will remain fair overnight with lows dropping once again in the lower 60s.

We’ll inch up those temperatures a few more degrees on Tuesday with highs approaching the 90 degree mark. At the same time, a front will slowly be approaching from the Plains. This will bring an increase in clouds later Tuesday followed be a some scattered thunderstorm coverage that night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a warm and humid day for Pro-AM day at the John Deere Classic. Dress light and keep the umbrella on stand by as I still see a couple of thunderstorms lurking near by.

That leads us to tournament play starting Thursday and what a great start it will be with lower 80s and lower humidity! This will extend into Friday before temperatures not only return around the 90 degree mark but higher humidity by the weekend. Right now, I only see an isolated chance for thunderstorms come Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here