DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Skybridge in Davenport is undergoing repairs this summer, prompting detours for drivers.

Westbound River Drive will detour at Brady Street for most of this week. Then, eastbound River Drive will be detoured at Ripley Street.

Crews are taking out windows on the bridge to remove dust and corrosion. After the cleanup, they plan to reinstall the glass and seal up the windows.

The bridge was closed in May and is expected to be complete by the middle of August.