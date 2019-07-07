THE CITIES PODCAST: Putnam’s new leader talks about the future on Museum Hill

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the new President/CEO of the Putnam Museum, Rachel Mullins Steiner, as she takes over for retiring Kim Findlay.

We talk about why the Putnam is in the best position in years, the big exhibits that are in the works, why this is a museum that wants you to touch and discuss the exhibits, and how it plans to blow your mind by leaving Earth’s orbit.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.